1196 Opal Street Unit 204 Available 10/01/19 Charming 2 BD/2 BA Broomfield Condo, Available 10/1 (or earlier) - This charming 2 BD/2 BA second level condo in Miramonte Ranch features vaulted ceilings and offers plenty of natural light through its large windows. The condo includes washer and dryer in the unit. Master bedroom comes with a covered balcony looking out to an open park. Condo features carpet and laminate flooring and is kept cool during hot summer days with A/C. The condo also comes with a one-car garage as well as open parking in the community area.



The condo is ideally located near HWY-36 and HWY-287 for a daily commute or a quick trip to Boulder or Denver. It is also within walking distance of King Soopers as well as near restaurants, shops, parks, and schools.



Schools: Emerald Elementary, Broomfield Heights Middle, Broomfield High.



Pets negotiable but subject to additional fees and deposit.



