All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 1166 Opal Street Unit #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
1166 Opal Street Unit #202
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1166 Opal Street Unit #202

1166 Opal Street · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1166 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
1166 Opal Street Unit #202 Available 09/01/20 Spacious, Well Maintained 1 bed, 1 bath Broomfield Condo in Miramonte Ranch - This charming 1 bed, 1 bath Miramonte Ranch second level condo opens into a living room connected to the kitchen and dining area. Its large windows let in plenty of light to fill the space created by the vaulted ceilings. The big bedroom has direct access to the covered balcony and a huge walk-in closet. The hallway leading from the bedroom takes you past the washer and dryer to the double vanity sink and full bath.

The home is located across the street from shopping and grocery stores, restaurants, and close to childcare, Eagle Trace Golf Course, parks, schools, miles of biking, walking, running trails, and more. HWY 36 and 287 are a few blocks away making for an easy commute.

Included is access to a community pool and small fitness center. It's a great place to live! Small or medium pets may be permitted on a case-by-case basis. If approved with lease: Monthly pet rent for a cat - $30 with a $250 refundable deposit. Monthly pet rent for a small/medium dog - $80 with a $500 refundable deposit.

Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for a showing.

(RLNE3239589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 have any available units?
1166 Opal Street Unit #202 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 have?
Some of 1166 Opal Street Unit #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Opal Street Unit #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 is pet friendly.
Does 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 offer parking?
No, 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 does not offer parking.
Does 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 have a pool?
Yes, 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 has a pool.
Does 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 have accessible units?
No, 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Opal Street Unit #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1166 Opal Street Unit #202?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St
Broomfield, CO 80023
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBroomfield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Broomfield Apartments with GymsBroomfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Interlocken

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity