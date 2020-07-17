Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets gym pool

1166 Opal Street Unit #202 Available 09/01/20 Spacious, Well Maintained 1 bed, 1 bath Broomfield Condo in Miramonte Ranch - This charming 1 bed, 1 bath Miramonte Ranch second level condo opens into a living room connected to the kitchen and dining area. Its large windows let in plenty of light to fill the space created by the vaulted ceilings. The big bedroom has direct access to the covered balcony and a huge walk-in closet. The hallway leading from the bedroom takes you past the washer and dryer to the double vanity sink and full bath.



The home is located across the street from shopping and grocery stores, restaurants, and close to childcare, Eagle Trace Golf Course, parks, schools, miles of biking, walking, running trails, and more. HWY 36 and 287 are a few blocks away making for an easy commute.



Included is access to a community pool and small fitness center. It's a great place to live! Small or medium pets may be permitted on a case-by-case basis. If approved with lease: Monthly pet rent for a cat - $30 with a $250 refundable deposit. Monthly pet rent for a small/medium dog - $80 with a $500 refundable deposit.



Please call Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for a showing.



