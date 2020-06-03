All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 1146 Opal St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
1146 Opal St
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:35 PM

1146 Opal St

1146 Opal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1146 Opal Street, Broomfield, CO 80020
Miramonte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
You will fall in love with this property instantly!! As you enter the open floorplan will welcome you with the huge family room that opens onto a private balcony. The kitchen and eating area are nicely sized and have plenty of cabinet and counter space. As you walk down the hallway you will find the first two bedrooms and a full bath to share. Enter the master suite and get ready to be amazed by the size of the closet!! The master also features a private balcony as well as an en suite bathroom with dual vanities and a soaking tub! There is also a full size washer and dryer in the unit. The community features include a beautiful pool, clubhouse and fitness room. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Opal St have any available units?
1146 Opal St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Opal St have?
Some of 1146 Opal St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Opal St currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Opal St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Opal St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Opal St is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Opal St offer parking?
No, 1146 Opal St does not offer parking.
Does 1146 Opal St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1146 Opal St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Opal St have a pool?
Yes, 1146 Opal St has a pool.
Does 1146 Opal St have accessible units?
No, 1146 Opal St does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Opal St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Opal St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion 355
355 Eldorado Boulevard
Broomfield, CO 80021
Terracina Villas
13620 Via Varra
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Caliber at Flatirons
13872 Del Corso Way
Broomfield, CO 80020
Deer Crest Apartment Homes
2200 W 10th Ave
Broomfield, CO 80020
Bell Summit at Flatirons
210 Summit Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College