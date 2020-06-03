1146 Opal St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

You will fall in love with this property instantly!! As you enter the open floorplan will welcome you with the huge family room that opens onto a private balcony. The kitchen and eating area are nicely sized and have plenty of cabinet and counter space. As you walk down the hallway you will find the first two bedrooms and a full bath to share. Enter the master suite and get ready to be amazed by the size of the closet!! The master also features a private balcony as well as an en suite bathroom with dual vanities and a soaking tub! There is also a full size washer and dryer in the unit. The community features include a beautiful pool, clubhouse and fitness room. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990