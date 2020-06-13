Apartment List
99 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,388
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
7 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,331
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,912
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
5051 Crane Drive
5051 Crane Drive, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1325 sqft
*COMING SOON! Available Monday, 06/15/20 * Seeking high quality, long termÂ residentÂ  * We do full background checks *Â Visit website for online application * Ranch-style home * 3rd bedroom could also be used as an office or study; has french doors

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
792 Mockingbird Lane
792 Mockingbird Lane, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1440 sqft
*** RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED *** This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Brighton will welcome you with a total of 1,440 square feet of living space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
188 Paloma Avenue
188 Paloma Avenue, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,545
2812 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Brighton! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4419 Mount Sneffels Street
4419 Mount Sneffels Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1832 sqft
Come tour this spacious and modern home in Brighton! This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, and many windows that bring in great natural light.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3455 Grove St
3455 Grove Street, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2640 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Backs to Park & Mountain Views 3 car garage - Property Id: 297360 Open Floor plan with a loft and 3 bedrooms upstairs and a large master bedroom. The main floor features a large kitchen and a main floor study or 4th bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
117 N 7th Ave
117 North 7th Avenue, Brighton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1901 sqft
Charming, 4-bedroom, 2 bath, 1904 sq ft home available for rent in Brighton, CO. This vintage house was built in the mid 1900â??s and offers authentic finishing's. Home includes a covered front patio, updated kitchen, and faux hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
4590 Crestone Peak Street
4590 Crestone Peak Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1244 sqft
3 bed, 2.5 bath home includes updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a fenced in backyard/porch area leading to a detached 2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
880 Macaw Street
880 Macaw Street, Brighton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1574 sqft
Available approximately July 15th- 3 bedroom 2 full bathrooms on upper level and 1 half bath on main level. Family room dinning and kitchen on main level. fenced in back yard with sprinkler system front and back. full 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
11923 Riverstone Circle
11923 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1198 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1868106.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Buffalo Run
1 Unit Available
15501 E 112th Ave Unit 34C
15501 East 112th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,480
2600 sqft
Spacious 3BD, 4BA Commerce City Townhome with Bonus Loft, Finished Basement, and 2-car Garage - Live off Buffalo Mesa Golf Course in this updated townhome with bonus loft space and finished basement.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C
11959 Riverstone Court, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1831 sqft
11959 Riverstone Cir Unit C Available 06/29/20 Charming 3BD, 3BA Townhouse in Henderson, Easy Access to Denver International Airport - Fantastic opportunity to live in this update townhouse, in the heart of Henderson.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
12412 E 105th Ave
12412 East 105th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2126 sqft
Features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floor plan from kitchen to family room, upstairs loft area, located upstairs is large laundry room with window, large closets, unfinished basement, zero scape in back yard with huge concrete patio and small
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Belle Creek
8 Units Available
Belle Creek Apartments
9458 Longs Peak Dr Suite #110, Commerce City, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,554
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
782 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Belle Creek Trail and Town Square Park. Apartments have modern kitchens with all major appliances. An attractive community that include a playground, a community garden and a basketball court.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12779 Jasmine Ct
12779 Jasmine Court, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1448 sqft
12779 Jasmine Ct Available 07/06/20 Townhome in Sage Creek, 3 bedroom! - Three bedrooms located upstairs along with full bath and washer & dryer.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Reunion
1 Unit Available
10122 Southlawn Cir
10122 Southlawn Circle, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2070 sqft
Available 7/15/20. YouTube video: youtu.be/L9KLtOAohQg Stunning 3 bed + large loft / 2.5 bath in Reunion.

1 of 18

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
12722 Jasmine Street
12722 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1687 sqft
*** 15 MONTH LEASE *** Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 1313336. This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Denver International Airport
178 Units Available
Outlook Gateway
5650 Argonne St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1126 sqft
IN-PERSON, SELF GUIDED TOURS and VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! Live life connected to all that Denver has to offer at Outlook Gateway! The newest, luxury apartment community in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
$
55 Units Available
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
850 sqft
Open living areas. Dishwashers and air conditioning for comfortable convenience. On-site dog park. Across the street from Rotella Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
$
Gateway
21 Units Available
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in NE Denver feature nine-foot vaulted ceilings, bright and open floor plans, and private patio or balcony in every unit.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
16 Units Available
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1205 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and large closets. Volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym available to tenants. Awesome location overlooking Hunter's Glen Lake.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Northeast Westminster
19 Units Available
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,353
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
City Guide for Brighton, CO

"There's a rumble in Brighton tonight. Ringside seats for the neighborhood fight. There ain't a damn thing that the cops can do. There's a rumble in Brighton tonight." (-Stray Cats, "Rumble in Brighton")

With just under 35,000 permanent residents, Brighton is a treasure trove of history. If you are interested in the history of the old west then this is a great place to move to and settle. The city was originally a railroad and stagecoach depot with a large farming area. The Denver suburb has evolved over the decades into a vibrant community full of interesting people and a prospering economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brighton, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brighton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

