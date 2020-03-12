5051 Crane Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

*Available now! * Seeking high quality, long termÂ residentÂ * We do full background checks *Â Visit website for online application * Ranch-style home * 3rd bedroom could also be used as an office or study; has french doors and a walk-in closet * Newer carpet * Newer paint * Gas fireplace in living room * Vaulted ceilings * Low maintenance fenced backyard with decks and patio * Plenty of storage areas, window coverings and custom lighting * Master bedroom with walk-in closet, garden size tub and walk-out patio access to backyard * Many parks nearby, shopping & dining, hospital and highways Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com