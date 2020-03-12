All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 5051 Crane Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
5051 Crane Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:31 PM

5051 Crane Drive

5051 Crane Drive · (303) 255-1990 ext. 8
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5051 Crane Drive, Brighton, CO 80601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
*Available now! * Seeking high quality, long termÂ residentÂ  * We do full background checks *Â Visit website for online application * Ranch-style home * 3rd bedroom could also be used as an office or study; has french doors and a walk-in closet * Newer carpet * Newer paint * Gas fireplace in living room * Vaulted ceilings * Low maintenance fenced backyard with decks and patio * Plenty of storage areas, window coverings and custom lighting * Master bedroom with walk-in closet, garden size tub and walk-out patio access to backyard * Many parks nearby, shopping & dining, hospital and highways Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5051 Crane Drive have any available units?
5051 Crane Drive has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5051 Crane Drive have?
Some of 5051 Crane Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5051 Crane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5051 Crane Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5051 Crane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5051 Crane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 5051 Crane Drive offer parking?
No, 5051 Crane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5051 Crane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5051 Crane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5051 Crane Drive have a pool?
No, 5051 Crane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5051 Crane Drive have accessible units?
No, 5051 Crane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5051 Crane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5051 Crane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5051 Crane Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5051 Crane Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5051 Crane Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity