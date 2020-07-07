4581 Crestone Peak Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b3e969074 ---- Looking for your next home? This adorable 3 bed, 3 bath home in highly desired Signal Creek Community could be yours! Upon walking in you will notice the wood plank flooring throughout the main level that extend from the living room to the kitchen with top notch finishes including Stone countertops and Bosch Stainless Steel appliances. Upstairs features large master with modern master bath and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms and full bathroom. Brighton Crossings rec center & pool amenities and a location with easy commutes make this home a must see- Hurry! It wont last long! **SORRY- NO ROOMMATES*** Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)