183 Mesa St..

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground garage

Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Brighton! - Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Brighton's Pheasant Ridge Subdivision. Newer flooring and newer paint. This home has a large, fenced backyard and is walking distance to Pennock Elementary and neighborhood park.



RENT: $1,895

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,895

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage

PETS: Subject to owner approval and 3rd Party Screening. No Cats. Dogs must be under 35 lbs. Additional fees and rent apply. Pet rent is $50/mo. per approved pet.

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Recycle



RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.



Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.



All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.



highpointpm.com



No Cats Allowed



