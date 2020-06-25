All apartments in Brighton
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:39 AM

183 Mesa St.

183 Mesa Street · No Longer Available
Location

183 Mesa Street, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in Brighton! - Awesome 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Brighton's Pheasant Ridge Subdivision. Newer flooring and newer paint. This home has a large, fenced backyard and is walking distance to Pennock Elementary and neighborhood park.

RENT: $1,895
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,895
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached 2-Car Garage
PETS: Subject to owner approval and 3rd Party Screening. No Cats. Dogs must be under 35 lbs. Additional fees and rent apply. Pet rent is $50/mo. per approved pet.
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash/Recycle

RESTRICTIONS: No smoking, renters insurance required, no growing or smoking marijuana, no co-signers.

Note: If the property allows pets or if you have an assistance animal, they must be screened before you starting the rental applications. Only completed applications will be processed. Processing time can take up to three business days. Each applicant must complete a separate application with a separate email address and pay a non-refundable fee. Please review our rental criteria and disclosures at http://highpointpm.com/apply-online/ prior to scheduling an appointment or applying.

Please see our rental criteria and disclosures at highpointpm.com/apply-online/ before scheduling a showing to ensure all applicants meet the rental criteria.

All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees. All pets and assistance animals screened through a third party. Rent price and availability subject to change. Leased exclusively by HighPoint Property Management. All information contained in this advertisement is deemed reliable, but is not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information before entering into lease agreement. Equal Housing Opportunity.

highpointpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4923851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 183 Mesa St. have any available units?
183 Mesa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 183 Mesa St. have?
Some of 183 Mesa St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Mesa St. currently offering any rent specials?
183 Mesa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Mesa St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 183 Mesa St. is pet friendly.
Does 183 Mesa St. offer parking?
Yes, 183 Mesa St. offers parking.
Does 183 Mesa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Mesa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Mesa St. have a pool?
No, 183 Mesa St. does not have a pool.
Does 183 Mesa St. have accessible units?
No, 183 Mesa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Mesa St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Mesa St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 183 Mesa St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 183 Mesa St. has units with air conditioning.

