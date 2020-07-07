All apartments in Brighton
Find more places like 1658 Trefoil Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brighton, CO
/
1658 Trefoil Circle
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

1658 Trefoil Circle

1658 Trefoil Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brighton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1658 Trefoil Circle, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Huge Ranch Home located in Brighton!! - Beautiful move-in ready ranch home features an open concept floor plan and stone patio that is perfect for easy living or entertaining all year round!
With 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and an office, there is plenty of space for the whole family. The kitchen features a large island with Tahoe Maple cabinets, Giallo Santiago Granite countertops and hardwood floors. The fireplace on the main floor with a blower provides a cozy space for those cold winter nights. The large master suite, also located on the main floor, is the perfect place to relax and includes a 5 piece en-suite with a large soaking tub.

The beautifully finished basement with 9 foot ceilings is perfect for entertaining with a full wet bar plus granite countertops and provides plenty of space for games or movie nights. Indigo Trails is conveniently located to restaurants and shopping.

This home is a MUST SEE!
Call today will not last.
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5189923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 Trefoil Circle have any available units?
1658 Trefoil Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 1658 Trefoil Circle have?
Some of 1658 Trefoil Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 Trefoil Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1658 Trefoil Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 Trefoil Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1658 Trefoil Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1658 Trefoil Circle offer parking?
No, 1658 Trefoil Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1658 Trefoil Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1658 Trefoil Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 Trefoil Circle have a pool?
No, 1658 Trefoil Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1658 Trefoil Circle have accessible units?
No, 1658 Trefoil Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 Trefoil Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1658 Trefoil Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1658 Trefoil Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1658 Trefoil Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd
Brighton, CO 80601
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave
Brighton, CO 80601
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave
Brighton, CO 80601

Similar Pages

Brighton 1 BedroomsBrighton 2 Bedrooms
Brighton Apartments with PoolBrighton Dog Friendly Apartments
Brighton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO
Glendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College