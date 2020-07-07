1658 Trefoil Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Huge Ranch Home located in Brighton!! - Beautiful move-in ready ranch home features an open concept floor plan and stone patio that is perfect for easy living or entertaining all year round!

With 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and an office, there is plenty of space for the whole family. The kitchen features a large island with Tahoe Maple cabinets, Giallo Santiago Granite countertops and hardwood floors. The fireplace on the main floor with a blower provides a cozy space for those cold winter nights. The large master suite, also located on the main floor, is the perfect place to relax and includes a 5 piece en-suite with a large soaking tub.



The beautifully finished basement with 9 foot ceilings is perfect for entertaining with a full wet bar plus granite countertops and provides plenty of space for games or movie nights. Indigo Trails is conveniently located to restaurants and shopping.



This home is a MUST SEE!

Call today will not last.

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5189923)