Brighton, CO
133 S 18th Ave D
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

133 S 18th Ave D

133 South 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

133 South 18th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Luxurious 2 BDRM Apt Home - Recently Renovated - Property Id: 216715

Spacious, 100% renovated 2 BDRM luxury apt near grocery store and restaurants. This first level unit in a brick four-plex in which all units have been completely renovated with granite bathrooms, SS kitchen appliances, new tile, etc. Beautiful luxury look with espresso vanity cabinetry, new counter tops, disposal, and upgraded lighting. Kitchen features SS stove, self-cleaning oven, SS frost-free refrig with ice maker, dishwasher, and a built-in over-the-stove microwave.
Bathroom has granite vanity top and bronze finishes. New washer and dryer are located in each apartment - no need to share or go to laundromat.
Sunny over-sized windows facing south for warm winter sun to minimize heating --unit has AC for the summer.
Application Fee: $35 per adult.
Access to a large grass area with common area patio with fire pit and chairs for the cool Colorado evenings or for BBQs. Outdoor lighting and off-street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216715
Property Id 216715

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5519547)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 S 18th Ave D have any available units?
133 S 18th Ave D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 133 S 18th Ave D have?
Some of 133 S 18th Ave D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 S 18th Ave D currently offering any rent specials?
133 S 18th Ave D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 S 18th Ave D pet-friendly?
No, 133 S 18th Ave D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 133 S 18th Ave D offer parking?
Yes, 133 S 18th Ave D offers parking.
Does 133 S 18th Ave D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 S 18th Ave D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 S 18th Ave D have a pool?
No, 133 S 18th Ave D does not have a pool.
Does 133 S 18th Ave D have accessible units?
No, 133 S 18th Ave D does not have accessible units.
Does 133 S 18th Ave D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 S 18th Ave D has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 S 18th Ave D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 S 18th Ave D has units with air conditioning.

