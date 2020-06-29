All apartments in Brighton
129 S 1st Avenue

129 South 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

129 South 1st Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
media room
This 1200+ sq ft 3 BR/1 BTH is an absolute perfect location in beautiful downtown Brighton, with great access to Hwy 85 opening the doors for many options. Starbuck's, Copper Rail Sports Bar, 2 Micro Breweries, Cold Stone Ice Cream, Qdoba and AMC Movie Theaters are all a short 3 MINUTE WALK away. The inside has been remodeled and updated. The property has front and rear doors as well as 2 parking spaces in front and an additional 2 spaces in the back. The back yard is fenced in and adjacent to the back-kitchen door that includes a dog door within. 1 small to medium dog OK. No marijuana usage or possession permitted. A garage is available on site for storage only. Go to https://showmojo.com/doug/gallery to schedule a showing! Another great Renters Warehouse listing by Doug Lambert

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 S 1st Avenue have any available units?
129 S 1st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brighton, CO.
What amenities does 129 S 1st Avenue have?
Some of 129 S 1st Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 S 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
129 S 1st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 S 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 129 S 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brighton.
Does 129 S 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 129 S 1st Avenue offers parking.
Does 129 S 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 S 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 S 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 129 S 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 129 S 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 129 S 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 129 S 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 S 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 S 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 S 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
