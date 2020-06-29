129 S 1st Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool elevator media room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage media room

This 1200+ sq ft 3 BR/1 BTH is an absolute perfect location in beautiful downtown Brighton, with great access to Hwy 85 opening the doors for many options. Starbuck's, Copper Rail Sports Bar, 2 Micro Breweries, Cold Stone Ice Cream, Qdoba and AMC Movie Theaters are all a short 3 MINUTE WALK away. The inside has been remodeled and updated. The property has front and rear doors as well as 2 parking spaces in front and an additional 2 spaces in the back. The back yard is fenced in and adjacent to the back-kitchen door that includes a dog door within. 1 small to medium dog OK. No marijuana usage or possession permitted. A garage is available on site for storage only. Go to https://showmojo.com/doug/gallery to schedule a showing! Another great Renters Warehouse listing by Doug Lambert