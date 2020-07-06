117 Apache Plume Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f2570cb06e ---- This beautiful home in the highly desired Signal Creek Community could be your next home! Upon walking in you will notice the vaulted ceilings & natural light spilling into every room. This home provides plenty of space with over 2193 finished square feet, 3075 in total. Large master with a 5pc master bath and two additional bedrooms and 1.5 additional bathrooms in addition to a beautiful backyard with patio perfect for entertaining friends or family. You won?t want to miss this opportunity as this home will not last long! **SORRY- NO ROOMMATES*** Dogs negotiable with a NON-REFUNDABLE Pet fee & monthly pet rent per dog. (Monthly pet rent & non refundable pet fee is dependent on the size of the dog. No more than two dogs allowed.)