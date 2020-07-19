All apartments in Boulder County
Find more places like 5555 Valmont Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boulder County, CO
/
5555 Valmont Road
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

5555 Valmont Road

5555 Valmont Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5555 Valmont Rd, Boulder County, CO 80301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Boulder Farm house on acreage - Looking for land and the feel of farm life right inside Boulder? This lovely home and acreage lot is hidden in east Boulder, NE of Valmont and 55th Street.
An old farm house, built in 1906, this family homestead has been enhanced and remodeled through many years and is now ready for a new resident.
The lot is stunning with huge trees, lovely lawns, flagstone patios, out-buildings for storage/use and the privacy so many of us cherish.
The house has an updated kitchen and bathrooms, new paint, new carpet, unfinished basement, laundry room as well as decks, patios and a wrap around porch to enjoy.
This is a home you need to see. It's perfect for a family or a group of professionals looking for a quiet home but with the convenience of being close to town.
Contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.

(RLNE3480037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5555 Valmont Road have any available units?
5555 Valmont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder County, CO.
What amenities does 5555 Valmont Road have?
Some of 5555 Valmont Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5555 Valmont Road currently offering any rent specials?
5555 Valmont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5555 Valmont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5555 Valmont Road is pet friendly.
Does 5555 Valmont Road offer parking?
No, 5555 Valmont Road does not offer parking.
Does 5555 Valmont Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5555 Valmont Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5555 Valmont Road have a pool?
No, 5555 Valmont Road does not have a pool.
Does 5555 Valmont Road have accessible units?
No, 5555 Valmont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5555 Valmont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5555 Valmont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5555 Valmont Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5555 Valmont Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Creek Apartments
5131 Williams Fork Trl
Boulder, CO 80301
Boulder View
6655 Lookout Rd
Boulder, CO 80301
Park on 14th
2201 14th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Buffalo Canyon
730 29th Street
Boulder, CO 80303
Gunbarrel Center
5340 Gunbarrel Center Court
Boulder, CO 80301
VerraWest
1420 Renaissance Dr
Longmont, CO 80503
Uptown Broadway
4560 13th Street
Boulder, CO 80304
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave
Longmont, CO 80503

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COSuperior, COLouisville, COErie, CONiwot, COLafayette, COGunbarrel, CO
Berthoud, COFederal Heights, COShaw Heights, COJohnstown, COCommerce City, COWelby, COBerkley, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COApplewood, COEdgewater, COWindsor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College