5555 Valmont Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Boulder Farm house on acreage - Looking for land and the feel of farm life right inside Boulder? This lovely home and acreage lot is hidden in east Boulder, NE of Valmont and 55th Street.

An old farm house, built in 1906, this family homestead has been enhanced and remodeled through many years and is now ready for a new resident.

The lot is stunning with huge trees, lovely lawns, flagstone patios, out-buildings for storage/use and the privacy so many of us cherish.

The house has an updated kitchen and bathrooms, new paint, new carpet, unfinished basement, laundry room as well as decks, patios and a wrap around porch to enjoy.

This is a home you need to see. It's perfect for a family or a group of professionals looking for a quiet home but with the convenience of being close to town.

Contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing.



(RLNE3480037)