Robinson Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 bed/1 bath townhome style apartment for rent just one block from Old Towne Arvada shopping, Dining, and Light Rail.



Apartment features:

Hardwood and Tile Floors

Granite Tile Countertops

Semi-Private yard

Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microhood, Refrigerator, & Disposal

Onsite Laundry

Assigned Parking

Pet-Friendly

Separately metered for electric and gas.

$45 flat Utility Bill Back for landlord paid water, sewer, and trash.



Open showing on Sat. 9/7 between 12-3pm



Please call with questions and/or to confirm your visit.



John - 720.951.8058

Wonderful property and location! One block from Old Town Arvada shopping, dining, and light rail.