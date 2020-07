Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill volleyball court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Copperwood Apartments, located in Westminister, Colorado. Our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent are comfy and convenient. We are a pet-friendly community that has ample green space where you can walk around and get fresh air. You can take a relaxing swim in one of our two outdoor pools or soak up the sun on our volleyball court. Copperwood Apartments is perfect for any lifestyle. If you have an active lifestyle and need a quick place to get a workout in, you can use our new state of the art fitness center that is stocked with free weights, weight machines, and cardio equipment. Invite your friends over to sit by the outdoor fireplace, or BBQ by our new courtyard, while enjoying the sounds of Westminister. Our apartments for rent are located near the Denver Boulder Turnpike which makes commuting to work quick. And ...