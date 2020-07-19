Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c82465056 ----
? Separate Dining Area
? Dishwasher
? Air Conditioning
? Lots of Kitchen Cabinetry
? Large Bedroom Closets
? Recent Remodel
? One Off-street Parking Space
? Major Grocery Stores Near by
? RTD G Line Commuter Rail Park-and-ride Station within 1 Mile (opening soon)
? Laundry Onsite
$45 App Fee
$75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric
$800 Security Deposit
Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent
Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies
Disclaimer: Photos are of a similar neighboring unit. Will update photos soon. Exact paint color, finishes, appliance brands etc. may be different.
Thank you for viewing!
Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300