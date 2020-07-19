All apartments in Arvada
Avenue 59

10165 W 59th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10165 W 59th Ave, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c82465056 ----

? Separate Dining Area
? Dishwasher
? Air Conditioning
? Lots of Kitchen Cabinetry
? Large Bedroom Closets
? Recent Remodel
? One Off-street Parking Space
? Major Grocery Stores Near by
? RTD G Line Commuter Rail Park-and-ride Station within 1 Mile (opening soon)
? Laundry Onsite

$45 App Fee
$75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric
$800 Security Deposit
Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent

Rental qualifications applicants must have:
- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent
- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years
- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses
- No prior housing evictions
- No unpaid rental collections
- No open bankruptcies

Disclaimer: Photos are of a similar neighboring unit. Will update photos soon. Exact paint color, finishes, appliance brands etc. may be different.

Thank you for viewing!

Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avenue 59 have any available units?
Avenue 59 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does Avenue 59 have?
Some of Avenue 59's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avenue 59 currently offering any rent specials?
Avenue 59 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avenue 59 pet-friendly?
Yes, Avenue 59 is pet friendly.
Does Avenue 59 offer parking?
No, Avenue 59 does not offer parking.
Does Avenue 59 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Avenue 59 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Avenue 59 have a pool?
No, Avenue 59 does not have a pool.
Does Avenue 59 have accessible units?
No, Avenue 59 does not have accessible units.
Does Avenue 59 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avenue 59 has units with dishwashers.
