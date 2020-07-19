Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

? Separate Dining Area

? Dishwasher

? Air Conditioning

? Lots of Kitchen Cabinetry

? Large Bedroom Closets

? Recent Remodel

? One Off-street Parking Space

? Major Grocery Stores Near by

? RTD G Line Commuter Rail Park-and-ride Station within 1 Mile (opening soon)

? Laundry Onsite



$45 App Fee

$75 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, heat, sewer, and trash) - Tenant billed separately for electric

$800 Security Deposit

Small pet (25 lbs or under) acceptable with one-time $250 pet fee and $25/mo pet rent



Rental qualifications applicants must have:

- Combined monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent

- No felony charges or convictions within the previous 10 years

- No violent criminal history or record of sex-related offenses

- No prior housing evictions

- No unpaid rental collections

- No open bankruptcies



Disclaimer: Photos are of a similar neighboring unit. Will update photos soon. Exact paint color, finishes, appliance brands etc. may be different.



Thank you for viewing!



Contact Deerwoods today! (303)-756-3300