All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9941 West 71st Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9941 West 71st Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:07 AM

9941 West 71st Avenue

9941 West 71st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9941 West 71st Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Scenic Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Now! This beautiful home in Arvada's Scenic Heights. This 2011 home has upgraded finishes throughout, huge windows that allow an amazing amount of natural light into the home. There are four bedrooms of a master bedroom which includes a gorgeous king size bed with Tempur-Pedic mattress, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. There is a massive great room, large kitchen with upgraded appliances and wine cooler, and a custom marble dining room table. The south-facing deck offers wonderful views with access off the Master bedroom. A family room in the lower level has an adjoining bedroom and bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer and tons of additional storage located in the basement area. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the main floor. This is a rare opportunity to lease a house of this caliber, in this neighborhood.
Amazing Location!!! Home has close proximity to Olde Town Arvada, and direct access to I-70, I-25 and Hwy 36 to Denver, Boulder and the mountains. Lots of shopping, restaurants, bars and the G-Line light rail to Downtown's Union Station are conveniently located in Olde Town. Backyard patio sheltered with a wood pergola for outdoor eating and relaxing.
.
Call Aim High Property Management to schedule a showing today! 303.632.8369

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9941 West 71st Avenue have any available units?
9941 West 71st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9941 West 71st Avenue have?
Some of 9941 West 71st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9941 West 71st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9941 West 71st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9941 West 71st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9941 West 71st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 9941 West 71st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9941 West 71st Avenue offers parking.
Does 9941 West 71st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9941 West 71st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9941 West 71st Avenue have a pool?
No, 9941 West 71st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9941 West 71st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9941 West 71st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9941 West 71st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9941 West 71st Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College