9941 West 71st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available Now! This beautiful home in Arvada's Scenic Heights. This 2011 home has upgraded finishes throughout, huge windows that allow an amazing amount of natural light into the home. There are four bedrooms of a master bedroom which includes a gorgeous king size bed with Tempur-Pedic mattress, en-suite bathroom and walk-in closets. There is a massive great room, large kitchen with upgraded appliances and wine cooler, and a custom marble dining room table. The south-facing deck offers wonderful views with access off the Master bedroom. A family room in the lower level has an adjoining bedroom and bathroom. Laundry room with washer and dryer and tons of additional storage located in the basement area. Lovely hardwood floors throughout the main floor. This is a rare opportunity to lease a house of this caliber, in this neighborhood.

Amazing Location!!! Home has close proximity to Olde Town Arvada, and direct access to I-70, I-25 and Hwy 36 to Denver, Boulder and the mountains. Lots of shopping, restaurants, bars and the G-Line light rail to Downtown's Union Station are conveniently located in Olde Town. Backyard patio sheltered with a wood pergola for outdoor eating and relaxing.

