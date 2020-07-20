All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 9108 W. 75th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
9108 W. 75th Place
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

9108 W. 75th Place

9108 West 75th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9108 West 75th Place, Arvada, CO 80005
Club Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
9108 W. 75th Place Available 06/01/19 Traditional Charmer With Beautiful Back Yard - Coming soon ! Dont Miss out on this 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom house in a beautiful quiet Neighboorhood.

Home Sweet Home In Quiet Arvada Neighborhood
This Charming 2 Story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms will be a perfect fit for your family. With two living area's a large fenced back yard updated bathrooms and kitchen.

2 car attached garage keeps the snow off your car in the winter and the expansive deck makes summer BBQ's an easy thrill.

Easy access to most parts of the city with major thoroughfares near by, but quite walkable streets outside your door.

All the must Haves are minutes away like Starbucks and Safeway. This location is surrounded by parks, rec centers and family entertainment. Jeffco Schools make this the right place for your kids.

This house is currently rented and will be pre-leased. Showings will be scheduled around current tenants availability and may be limited to Pre-Approved applicants. Ask me how to get PRE APPROVED.

Call, Text or Email Christelle for showings ! 720-569-0953 christelle.ford@realatlas.com

Apply on line with - Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.

Here are the things we look/at for in applications:
1. Evictions
2. Landlord References
3. Criminal history (No Felonies)
4. Finances for rent payments (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)
5. Credit History

STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,500
Utility Fee$150
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2500
Available June 1, 2019

(RLNE4859817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9108 W. 75th Place have any available units?
9108 W. 75th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 9108 W. 75th Place have?
Some of 9108 W. 75th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9108 W. 75th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9108 W. 75th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9108 W. 75th Place pet-friendly?
No, 9108 W. 75th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 9108 W. 75th Place offer parking?
Yes, 9108 W. 75th Place offers parking.
Does 9108 W. 75th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9108 W. 75th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9108 W. 75th Place have a pool?
No, 9108 W. 75th Place does not have a pool.
Does 9108 W. 75th Place have accessible units?
No, 9108 W. 75th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9108 W. 75th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9108 W. 75th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College