patio / balcony garage recently renovated bbq/grill

9108 W. 75th Place Available 06/01/19 Traditional Charmer With Beautiful Back Yard - Coming soon ! Dont Miss out on this 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom house in a beautiful quiet Neighboorhood.



Home Sweet Home In Quiet Arvada Neighborhood

This Charming 2 Story home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms will be a perfect fit for your family. With two living area's a large fenced back yard updated bathrooms and kitchen.



2 car attached garage keeps the snow off your car in the winter and the expansive deck makes summer BBQ's an easy thrill.



Easy access to most parts of the city with major thoroughfares near by, but quite walkable streets outside your door.



All the must Haves are minutes away like Starbucks and Safeway. This location is surrounded by parks, rec centers and family entertainment. Jeffco Schools make this the right place for your kids.



This house is currently rented and will be pre-leased. Showings will be scheduled around current tenants availability and may be limited to Pre-Approved applicants. Ask me how to get PRE APPROVED.



Call, Text or Email Christelle for showings ! 720-569-0953 christelle.ford@realatlas.com



Apply on line with - Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult or some form of proof of income with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.



Here are the things we look/at for in applications:

1. Evictions

2. Landlord References

3. Criminal history (No Felonies)

4. Finances for rent payments (Applicant/s must show with verifiable income a combined household income of at least a total of 3 months of rent.)

5. Credit History



STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. (If the application process determines necessary, security deposit may be more than one month's rent)

Rental Terms

Rent: $2,500

Utility Fee$150

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit: $2500

Available June 1, 2019



