8703 Deframe Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage tennis court

Spectacular, 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in private cul-de-sac location!



This home has custom/modified/ enlarged & much improved floor plan that provides more openness and circulation. Stunning gourmet kitchen w/ double ovens, gorgeous cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, large island & eating area. Vaulted & spacious family room w/3-sided fireplace. Main floor study & formal dining room. Decorative tray ceilings adorn the flat ceiling rooms Freshly painted & new carpet throughout, refinished hardwood floors. Spacious basement w/full kitchen & enormous rec-room. 3- car garage. Large 1/4 acre yard mowed by the HOA. Enjoy the other HOA benefits: pool, clubhouse, & tennis courts. Massive backyard & custom concrete patio. Just minutes from trails, shopping, dining & very highly-rated schools. This is a truly special opportunity. Don't miss out!



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



