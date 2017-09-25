All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8703 Deframe Court

8703 Deframe Court · No Longer Available
Location

8703 Deframe Court, Arvada, CO 80005
Village of Five Parks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
garage
tennis court
Spectacular, 4-bedroom, 3-bath home in private cul-de-sac location!

This home has custom/modified/ enlarged & much improved floor plan that provides more openness and circulation. Stunning gourmet kitchen w/ double ovens, gorgeous cabinets, granite, stainless appliances, large island & eating area. Vaulted & spacious family room w/3-sided fireplace. Main floor study & formal dining room. Decorative tray ceilings adorn the flat ceiling rooms Freshly painted & new carpet throughout, refinished hardwood floors. Spacious basement w/full kitchen & enormous rec-room. 3- car garage. Large 1/4 acre yard mowed by the HOA. Enjoy the other HOA benefits: pool, clubhouse, & tennis courts. Massive backyard & custom concrete patio. Just minutes from trails, shopping, dining & very highly-rated schools. This is a truly special opportunity. Don't miss out!

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8703 Deframe Court have any available units?
8703 Deframe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8703 Deframe Court have?
Some of 8703 Deframe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8703 Deframe Court currently offering any rent specials?
8703 Deframe Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8703 Deframe Court pet-friendly?
No, 8703 Deframe Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8703 Deframe Court offer parking?
Yes, 8703 Deframe Court does offer parking.
Does 8703 Deframe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8703 Deframe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8703 Deframe Court have a pool?
Yes, 8703 Deframe Court has a pool.
Does 8703 Deframe Court have accessible units?
No, 8703 Deframe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8703 Deframe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8703 Deframe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
