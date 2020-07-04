All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 8010 Marshall Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
8010 Marshall Ct
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:36 AM

8010 Marshall Ct

8010 Marshall Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8010 Marshall Court, Arvada, CO 80003
Lake Arbor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Welcome home to this wonderful five bedroom three-bath split-level unfurnished rental in Arvada overlooking Lake Arbor!

There's plenty of room with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level and one bedroom a non-conforming bedroom and a bathroom on the lower level. There's also a large family room with a bar on the lower level! The living room on the upper level opens to a large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. There's no shortage of counter space or cabinet storage! There is an attached two car garage with additional parking space in front of the garage. The home provides a back deck with a fenced backyard and a dog run on the side. There is an option to include a hot tub with an additional security deposit.

The home is at the end of a cul-de-sac that overlooks Lake Arbor. The location is close to the lake a park shopping and walking trails. It's in a nice area with future light rail access the new Westminster Center and an Alamo Draft House. Come see this great home today!

To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays through Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.

AVAILABLE November 1st. 6-18 month lease options available with rent options. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenants responsible for gas/electric, water/sewer, and trash. Tenants responsible for general yard maintenance including removing snow, ice, and leaves from their walkways and sidewalks as well as lawn and weed maintenance. No cats!!! Dog negotiable with pet fees. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8010 Marshall Ct have any available units?
8010 Marshall Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8010 Marshall Ct have?
Some of 8010 Marshall Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8010 Marshall Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8010 Marshall Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8010 Marshall Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8010 Marshall Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8010 Marshall Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8010 Marshall Ct offers parking.
Does 8010 Marshall Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8010 Marshall Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8010 Marshall Ct have a pool?
No, 8010 Marshall Ct does not have a pool.
Does 8010 Marshall Ct have accessible units?
No, 8010 Marshall Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8010 Marshall Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8010 Marshall Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Place
7620 West 62nd Avenue
Arvada, CO 80004
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College