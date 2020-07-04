8010 Marshall Ct

Amenities

Welcome home to this wonderful five bedroom three-bath split-level unfurnished rental in Arvada overlooking Lake Arbor!



There's plenty of room with three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the upper level and one bedroom a non-conforming bedroom and a bathroom on the lower level. There's also a large family room with a bar on the lower level! The living room on the upper level opens to a large eat-in kitchen with granite countertops. There's no shortage of counter space or cabinet storage! There is an attached two car garage with additional parking space in front of the garage. The home provides a back deck with a fenced backyard and a dog run on the side. There is an option to include a hot tub with an additional security deposit.



The home is at the end of a cul-de-sac that overlooks Lake Arbor. The location is close to the lake a park shopping and walking trails. It's in a nice area with future light rail access the new Westminster Center and an Alamo Draft House. Come see this great home today!



To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled between Mondays through Saturdays from 11 AM to 4 PM based on availability. Applicants must be able to pass a background check. Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.



AVAILABLE November 1st. 6-18 month lease options available with rent options. $18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Tenants responsible for gas/electric, water/sewer, and trash. Tenants responsible for general yard maintenance including removing snow, ice, and leaves from their walkways and sidewalks as well as lawn and weed maintenance. No cats!!! Dog negotiable with pet fees. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.