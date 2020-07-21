7991 Chase Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Beautiful condo in Arvada for rent! Immediate occupancy!! Located 80th and Wadsworth, this two bedroom, condo has been totally remodeled. Many many upgrades!! Hardwood floors in the living room with new window coverings. Updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Bosch microwave and stove. New kitchen cabinets with new counter tops. Two bedrooms with brand new carpeting. Huge windows in the living room. Comes with a carport and additional storage. Very private and quiet neighborhood. Beautiful swimming pool and clubhouse in neighborhood. Maintenance free living! Snow removal and upkeep of landscaping provided. Comes with new washer and dryer. Close to parks, shopping, and restaurants. For a private viewing contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell. Won't last long!