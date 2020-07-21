All apartments in Arvada
7991 Chase Circle
7991 Chase Circle

7991 Chase Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7991 Chase Circle, Arvada, CO 80003
Westdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Beautiful condo in Arvada for rent! Immediate occupancy!! Located 80th and Wadsworth, this two bedroom, condo has been totally remodeled. Many many upgrades!! Hardwood floors in the living room with new window coverings. Updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Bosch microwave and stove. New kitchen cabinets with new counter tops. Two bedrooms with brand new carpeting. Huge windows in the living room. Comes with a carport and additional storage. Very private and quiet neighborhood. Beautiful swimming pool and clubhouse in neighborhood. Maintenance free living! Snow removal and upkeep of landscaping provided. Comes with new washer and dryer. Close to parks, shopping, and restaurants. For a private viewing contact Eddie at For Rent By Owner at 303-663-0000 office or 720-838-6714 cell. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7991 Chase Circle have any available units?
7991 Chase Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7991 Chase Circle have?
Some of 7991 Chase Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7991 Chase Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7991 Chase Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7991 Chase Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7991 Chase Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 7991 Chase Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7991 Chase Circle offers parking.
Does 7991 Chase Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7991 Chase Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7991 Chase Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7991 Chase Circle has a pool.
Does 7991 Chase Circle have accessible units?
No, 7991 Chase Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7991 Chase Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7991 Chase Circle has units with dishwashers.
