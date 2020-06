Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly carport clubhouse parking playground pool

Two Bedroom Condo For Rent In Arvada - Close To Denver and Boulder - Low maintenance condo with townhome layout, private patio and carport. Located in nice quiet neighborhood. Less than 20 min to downtown. 25 min to Boulder, 1.4 miles to 36 & Sheridan RTD station, 0.8 miles to Thomson Elementary, 2 miles to North Arvada Middle School, Walking distance to Lake Arbor. Non-smoking. Dog friendly. Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4685818)