Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

7940 Robinson Way Available 07/01/19 Great 3 BED/1 BATH home in walking distance to Olde Town Arvada! - This wonderful home is ideally located on a quiet neighborhood street and just a short 5-minute walk to all Olde Town Arvada has to offer! This home features hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances, a bright living room that opens into the dining room and kitchen. Off the dining room is a bright sunroom with skylight ceiling. You will also find a great bonus room with extra storage and living space.



Three bedrooms and one bathroom, and a designated laundry room complete the home's indoor living space. Additionally, there is a nice sized fenced in backyard with stone patio area to enjoy the lovely Colorado summertime.



Easy access to I-70 and the new RTD light rail G Line!



Pets negotiable with deposit.



(RLNE4917940)