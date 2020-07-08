7924 Chase Circle

Amenities

This great town home has 2 bedrooms up stairs and and a full bath with a living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen downstairs. The town home has been updated with thick cozy carpets, extra storage, upgraded appliances, central air, full size washer & dryer, and backs to a green belt-This one will go fast!!



The living and dining rooms both open through a sliding glass door to a large private patio and fenced area that provides a private way to enjoy relaxing outside your home.



This town home is nestled in the back of the community, away from main roads for a tranquil living space, as well as easy trail access leading to Lake Arbor and Wolff Run Park. Join a lovely community, featuring a community pool, clubhouse, and well maintained common areas! Ideal location, centrally located and within walking distance to schools & the bus with non-stop service to Union Station Downtown is a block away!! Great Location!!!



Includes Covered car port private parking spot, Storage Unit, Pool, & Clubhouse.



Close to everything great that North Denver living has to offer!



Just minutes to downtown, the foothills, and mountains!



Available for an Immediate Move In!!!



