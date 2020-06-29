7881 Allison Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool tennis court cats allowed

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Arvada will welcome you with 834 square feet of living space!



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all brand-new high-end stainless-steel appliances and newly painted kitchen cabinets. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, new paint, newly remodeled bathrooms, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony, community pool, tennis court, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Meadowglen Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, King Soopers, Downtown Arvada, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Warder Elementary School, Oberon Middle School, and Pomona High School.



1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.