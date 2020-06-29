All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

7881 Allison Way

7881 Allison Way · No Longer Available
Location

7881 Allison Way, Arvada, CO 80005
Club Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Arvada will welcome you with 834 square feet of living space!

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen that comes complete with all brand-new high-end stainless-steel appliances and newly painted kitchen cabinets. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, new paint, newly remodeled bathrooms, lots of natural light, an open floor plan, hardwood floors, washer and dryer in unit, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the balcony, community pool, tennis court, or clubhouse. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Meadowglen Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Target, King Soopers, Downtown Arvada, and more many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Warder Elementary School, Oberon Middle School, and Pomona High School.

1 dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7881 Allison Way have any available units?
7881 Allison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 7881 Allison Way have?
Some of 7881 Allison Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7881 Allison Way currently offering any rent specials?
7881 Allison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7881 Allison Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7881 Allison Way is pet friendly.
Does 7881 Allison Way offer parking?
Yes, 7881 Allison Way offers parking.
Does 7881 Allison Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7881 Allison Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7881 Allison Way have a pool?
Yes, 7881 Allison Way has a pool.
Does 7881 Allison Way have accessible units?
No, 7881 Allison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7881 Allison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7881 Allison Way does not have units with dishwashers.

