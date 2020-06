Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Amazing 4BD/3BA Arvada Home! - Look no further! This 4BD/3BA Arvada home is full of upgrades. With hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a fireplace, this home is everything you could ask. Enjoy the Colorado summer evenings our on your back deck overlooking your huge backyard. Call us today to schedule your showing.



*Sorry, no cats, Ask about our dog policy.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4125422)