7068 Xenon Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled Three Bedroom Ranch Home Available For Rent in Arvada - Remodeled Ranch Home in West Arvada with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, enclosed sunroom with lots of windows, and unfinished basement. Totally updated with new kitchen cabinets with granite, updated bathrooms and all new flooring in main level. Perfect location in West Arvada walking distance to neighborhood park, near future G-Line light rail station, public transit, parks, Apex Rec Center, trails, schools, and dining.



