6967 West 79th Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:20 PM

6967 West 79th Drive

6967 West 79th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6967 West 79th Drive, Arvada, CO 80003
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR/2BA + Garage with Gorgeous House with Fabulous Front Yard deck & back yard!

Gorgeous updated 3 Bedroom single family home available NOW! Approximately 1800sf of Pure Charm!

>>>Great FIND in Arvada...Don't Wait!<<<

Available: 9/1
Pets: Negotiable

Features:
- Garage
- Upgraded Cabinetry & Counter Tops
- All Appliances+ Washer & Dryer
- Gas Cooking!!
- Eat-In Kitchen
- Dining Room
- Open Floor Layout
- Multi-Level
- Wood Floors
- HUGE Finished Basement
- Beautiful Deck and Fenced Backyard
- A/C

Easy Access to: I-70, Wadsworth Shopping and Retail, and Downtown Denver!

Showings: 303-718-3191

APPLICATION LINK:
https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Applications processed in the order received.
3BR/2BA + Garage with Gorgeous House with Fabulous Front Yard deck & back yard!

Gorgeous updated 3 Bedroom single family home available NOW! Approximately 1800sf of Pure Charm! Master bedroom on main level and 2 additional bedrooms on lower level. Great floor plan!

>>>Great FIND in Arvada...Don't Wait!<<<

Available: 9/1
Pets: Negotiable

Features:

- Upgraded Cabinetry & Counter Tops
- All Appliances+ Washer & Dryer
- Eat-In Kitchen
- Dining Room
- Designer Lighting
- Open Floor Layout
- Multi-Level
- Wood Floors
- Beautiful Deck and Fenced Backyard

Easy Access to: I-70, Wadsworth Shopping and Retail, and Downtown Denver!

Showings: 303-718-3191

APPLICATION LINK:
https://realtyspots.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Applications processed in the order received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6967 West 79th Drive have any available units?
6967 West 79th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6967 West 79th Drive have?
Some of 6967 West 79th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6967 West 79th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6967 West 79th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6967 West 79th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6967 West 79th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6967 West 79th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6967 West 79th Drive offers parking.
Does 6967 West 79th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6967 West 79th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6967 West 79th Drive have a pool?
No, 6967 West 79th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6967 West 79th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6967 West 79th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6967 West 79th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6967 West 79th Drive has units with dishwashers.
