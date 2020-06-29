6874 W 56th Ave Sapphire

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

6874 W 56th Ave - Property Id: 124881



Chic Interior Luxuries

Gas Ranges

Stainless Steel Appliances

Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Quartz Countertops

Under Cabinet and Pendant Lighting

Oversized Windows with European Style Roller Shades

LED Lighting

Walk-In Closets

Wood-Style Flooring in Main Living Areas

Low Pile Carpet in Bedrooms

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

Direct Access to Garages*

Balconies or Patios

*In Select Homes



All the Stylish Comforts of an Urban Lifestyle

12,000 Square Foot Clubhouse

Club-Inspired 24 Hour Fitness Center Featuring State-of-the-Art Fitness Equipment

Dedicated Yoga and Spin Rooms with Fitness on Demand

Half-Court Indoor Basketball Court with Music Dock

Swingtrack Widescreen HD Golf, Hockey, Football, Baseball Simulator with Golf swing

Saltwater Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf and In-Pool Cabanas

Outdoor Kitchen with Pizza Oven

100% Non-Smoking Community

*LEED Silver



Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124881p

