6874 W 56th Ave Sapphire

Amenities
6874 W 56th Ave - Property Id: 124881
Chic Interior Luxuries
Gas Ranges
Stainless Steel Appliances
Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Quartz Countertops
Under Cabinet and Pendant Lighting
Oversized Windows with European Style Roller Shades
LED Lighting
Walk-In Closets
Wood-Style Flooring in Main Living Areas
Low Pile Carpet in Bedrooms
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
Direct Access to Garages*
Balconies or Patios
*In Select Homes
All the Stylish Comforts of an Urban Lifestyle
12,000 Square Foot Clubhouse
Club-Inspired 24 Hour Fitness Center Featuring State-of-the-Art Fitness Equipment
Dedicated Yoga and Spin Rooms with Fitness on Demand
Half-Court Indoor Basketball Court with Music Dock
Swingtrack Widescreen HD Golf, Hockey, Football, Baseball Simulator with Golf swing
Saltwater Resort Style Pool with Baja Shelf and In-Pool Cabanas
Outdoor Kitchen with Pizza Oven
100% Non-Smoking Community
*LEED Silver
*prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124881p
Property Id 124881
(RLNE5364842)