All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6830 West 84th Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6830 West 84th Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6830 West 84th Cir

6830 West 84th Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

6830 West 84th Circle, Arvada, CO 80003
Lake Arbor Fairways

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom town home with attached 2 car garage is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy! The home features tile floors throughout the common areas, an awesome living space with raised ceilings, fireplace, and accent lighting, a spacious basement area leading to the garage, a spacious kitchen with gas burning stove, and a nice front porch area where you can grill or sit outside and enjoy the weather. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and attached ensuite featuring double sinks and both a walk-in shower &amp;amp; large bathtub. The 2nd bedroom upstairs also features attached bathroom. Home has been owner occupied and meticulously cared for. Central heating and owner has provided multiple space AC units for tenant use. Keeping the home cool has never been problematic. First month's rent and security deposit required for move in. Schedule your showing before its gone! Another great listing from Kirby at Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6830 West 84th Cir have any available units?
6830 West 84th Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6830 West 84th Cir have?
Some of 6830 West 84th Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6830 West 84th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6830 West 84th Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6830 West 84th Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6830 West 84th Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6830 West 84th Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6830 West 84th Cir offers parking.
Does 6830 West 84th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6830 West 84th Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6830 West 84th Cir have a pool?
No, 6830 West 84th Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6830 West 84th Cir have accessible units?
No, 6830 West 84th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6830 West 84th Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 6830 West 84th Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College