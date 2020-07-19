6830 West 84th Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

This 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom town home with attached 2 car garage is vacant and ready for immediate occupancy! The home features tile floors throughout the common areas, an awesome living space with raised ceilings, fireplace, and accent lighting, a spacious basement area leading to the garage, a spacious kitchen with gas burning stove, and a nice front porch area where you can grill or sit outside and enjoy the weather. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and attached ensuite featuring double sinks and both a walk-in shower &amp; large bathtub. The 2nd bedroom upstairs also features attached bathroom. Home has been owner occupied and meticulously cared for. Central heating and owner has provided multiple space AC units for tenant use. Keeping the home cool has never been problematic. First month's rent and security deposit required for move in. Schedule your showing before its gone! Another great listing from Kirby at Renters Warehouse.