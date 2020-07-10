6700 Wadsworth Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Big 3 bed 1 bath apartment near old town Arvada. Very large unit with 1100 sqft of living space. Balcony. Newly remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Huge storage unit included. Off street parking and building laundry facilities. Owner pays water sewer and trash.



Great location near Old Town Arvada. Close to public transportation, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



This is a NON Smoking and NO PETS property. Section 8 Accepted.



Professionally Managed by: Rivendell Real Estate