All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 6700 Wadsworth Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
6700 Wadsworth Blvd
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 PM

6700 Wadsworth Blvd

6700 Wadsworth Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6700 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada, CO 80003
Lamar Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Big 3 bed 1 bath apartment near old town Arvada. Very large unit with 1100 sqft of living space. Balcony. Newly remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances. Huge storage units are available for an additional $30 per month. Off-street parking and building laundry facilities. The owner pays water sewer and trash.

Great location near Old Town Arvada. Close to public transportation, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

$200 RENT CREDIT FOR THE 1ST MONTH IF YOU MOVE IN BEFORE DECEMBER 1ST!!!!

This is a NON Smoking and NO PETS property. Section 8 Accepted.

Professionally Managed by Rivendell Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Wadsworth Blvd have any available units?
6700 Wadsworth Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 Wadsworth Blvd have?
Some of 6700 Wadsworth Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Wadsworth Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Wadsworth Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Wadsworth Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6700 Wadsworth Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6700 Wadsworth Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Wadsworth Blvd offers parking.
Does 6700 Wadsworth Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Wadsworth Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Wadsworth Blvd have a pool?
No, 6700 Wadsworth Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Wadsworth Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6700 Wadsworth Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Wadsworth Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 Wadsworth Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College