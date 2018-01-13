All apartments in Arvada
6480 Newcombe Court

6480 Newcombe Court · No Longer Available
Location

6480 Newcombe Court, Arvada, CO 80004
Northwest Arvada

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Updated 1/2 Duplex on Cul-De-Sac for Rent! Main Level Features a Living Room, Updated Eat-In kitchen with Hickory Cabinets and New Fridge, 2 Bedrooms, and an Updated Full Bath. The Walk-Out Basement has a Enormous Family Room, Master Bedroom Suite with Updated 3/4 Bath and Walk-In Closet, and Laundry Room with Utility Sink. This Unit has a Private 1 Car Attached Garage and Fenced Backyard. Newer Carpet, Paint, and Central A/C. Excellent Arvada location! 2 miles from Olde Town Arvada. Across from Oak Park, Ralston Creek Trail and Campbell Elementary School. Owner Pays Water & Sewer. Tenant Responsible for Maintaining the Yard, Trash, Gas and Electric. Dogs Accepted on Case by Case Basis. No Cats or Smokers Accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6480 Newcombe Court have any available units?
6480 Newcombe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6480 Newcombe Court have?
Some of 6480 Newcombe Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6480 Newcombe Court currently offering any rent specials?
6480 Newcombe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6480 Newcombe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6480 Newcombe Court is pet friendly.
Does 6480 Newcombe Court offer parking?
Yes, 6480 Newcombe Court offers parking.
Does 6480 Newcombe Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6480 Newcombe Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6480 Newcombe Court have a pool?
No, 6480 Newcombe Court does not have a pool.
Does 6480 Newcombe Court have accessible units?
No, 6480 Newcombe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6480 Newcombe Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6480 Newcombe Court has units with dishwashers.

