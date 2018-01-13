6480 Newcombe Court

Amenities
Updated 1/2 Duplex on Cul-De-Sac for Rent! Main Level Features a Living Room, Updated Eat-In kitchen with Hickory Cabinets and New Fridge, 2 Bedrooms, and an Updated Full Bath. The Walk-Out Basement has a Enormous Family Room, Master Bedroom Suite with Updated 3/4 Bath and Walk-In Closet, and Laundry Room with Utility Sink. This Unit has a Private 1 Car Attached Garage and Fenced Backyard. Newer Carpet, Paint, and Central A/C. Excellent Arvada location! 2 miles from Olde Town Arvada. Across from Oak Park, Ralston Creek Trail and Campbell Elementary School. Owner Pays Water & Sewer. Tenant Responsible for Maintaining the Yard, Trash, Gas and Electric. Dogs Accepted on Case by Case Basis. No Cats or Smokers Accepted.