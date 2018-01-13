All apartments in Arvada
/
Arvada, CO
/
6437 Welch Street
Last updated April 7 2020

6437 Welch Street

6437 Welch Street · No Longer Available
Location

6437 Welch Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Northwest Arvada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Newly remodeled townhouse in Arvada! - Completely Remodeled End Unit Townhome in Arvada!

Beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets with granite countertops and two dining areas. Spacious living room with glass sliding door. New vinyl planking and carpet throughout all three levels. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Beautifully redone bathrooms and large open additional living space on the lower level.

Fenced patio and garage. Washer and dryer included. Pool area and clubhouse.

Premium Location! Close to Olde Town Arvada, just 2 miles from I-70 for a quick commute Downtown or up to the Mountains!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5678949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6437 Welch Street have any available units?
6437 Welch Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6437 Welch Street have?
Some of 6437 Welch Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6437 Welch Street currently offering any rent specials?
6437 Welch Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6437 Welch Street pet-friendly?
No, 6437 Welch Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6437 Welch Street offer parking?
Yes, 6437 Welch Street offers parking.
Does 6437 Welch Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6437 Welch Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6437 Welch Street have a pool?
Yes, 6437 Welch Street has a pool.
Does 6437 Welch Street have accessible units?
No, 6437 Welch Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6437 Welch Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6437 Welch Street does not have units with dishwashers.

