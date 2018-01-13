6437 Welch Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Newly remodeled townhouse in Arvada! - Completely Remodeled End Unit Townhome in Arvada!



Beautiful kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, new cabinets with granite countertops and two dining areas. Spacious living room with glass sliding door. New vinyl planking and carpet throughout all three levels. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Beautifully redone bathrooms and large open additional living space on the lower level.



Fenced patio and garage. Washer and dryer included. Pool area and clubhouse.



Premium Location! Close to Olde Town Arvada, just 2 miles from I-70 for a quick commute Downtown or up to the Mountains!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5678949)