Arvada, CO
6370 Brooks Dr
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

6370 Brooks Dr

6370 Brooks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6370 Brooks Drive, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
playground
tennis court
Arvada Gorgeous Ranch with Fantastic Backyard & Covered Patio! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom ranch in Arvada has updated finishes throughout and a private fenced backyard. The basement has recently been finished and has a 4th non-conforming bonus room! Generous covered patio for summer parties and your morning coffee. Close to schools in the highly desirable location of Arvada West.

This house is pet-friendly with a $300/pet refundable security deposit and is Smoke-Free. $2,395/month, 1-month security deposit. Tenants are responsible for Utilities and yard maintenance.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This house will not last
(720) 673-4882

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5493084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6370 Brooks Dr have any available units?
6370 Brooks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6370 Brooks Dr have?
Some of 6370 Brooks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6370 Brooks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6370 Brooks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6370 Brooks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6370 Brooks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6370 Brooks Dr offer parking?
No, 6370 Brooks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6370 Brooks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6370 Brooks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6370 Brooks Dr have a pool?
No, 6370 Brooks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6370 Brooks Dr have accessible units?
No, 6370 Brooks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6370 Brooks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6370 Brooks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
