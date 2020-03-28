6370 Brooks Dr

Amenities
Arvada Gorgeous Ranch with Fantastic Backyard & Covered Patio! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom ranch in Arvada has updated finishes throughout and a private fenced backyard. The basement has recently been finished and has a 4th non-conforming bonus room! Generous covered patio for summer parties and your morning coffee. Close to schools in the highly desirable location of Arvada West.
This house is pet-friendly with a $300/pet refundable security deposit and is Smoke-Free. $2,395/month, 1-month security deposit. Tenants are responsible for Utilities and yard maintenance.
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.
Call today for your showing!!
This house will not last
(720) 673-4882
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5493084)