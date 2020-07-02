All apartments in Arvada
Arvada, CO
6065 Carr Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

6065 Carr Street

6065 Carr Street · No Longer Available
Location

6065 Carr Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious Home in Arvada,w/Hardwoods, Great Room, Available Now!! - 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home in Arvada, very close to Olde Town. With hardwood floors throughout, picture windows, a large family room for entertaining or watching the game, and a wood burning fireplace.

Plenty of storage, large storage shed in the backyard, a storage closet at the rear of the Carport and plenty of parking. Fenced backyard and covered patio that is perfect for a summer barbecue.

This home is just blocks from the Lightrail Station, is just minutes from Old Town Arvada, Downtown, Golden, the Mountains, and I-70 is your access to anywhere in the city!. Within close proximity is Open Space, over 10 neighborhood parks, and a golf course!

Small dogs okay with approval and additional fees. (no cats, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, or Chows please)

Click here http://www.atsmithco.com/rental-properties/ for additional information or to schedule a showing!!

Application Requirements:
Each person over the age of 18 must complete a separate application and pay the $40.00 application fee. We do not rent to any person with an eviction, open bankruptcy or tax lien. Proof that you and your household make at least 3 times the monthly rent combine and valid photo identification for each applicant is required.

We look forward to hearing from you!

For additional information please contact Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622 apursley@atsmithco.com

(RLNE3427544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6065 Carr Street have any available units?
6065 Carr Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 6065 Carr Street have?
Some of 6065 Carr Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6065 Carr Street currently offering any rent specials?
6065 Carr Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6065 Carr Street pet-friendly?
No, 6065 Carr Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 6065 Carr Street offer parking?
Yes, 6065 Carr Street offers parking.
Does 6065 Carr Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6065 Carr Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6065 Carr Street have a pool?
No, 6065 Carr Street does not have a pool.
Does 6065 Carr Street have accessible units?
No, 6065 Carr Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6065 Carr Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6065 Carr Street does not have units with dishwashers.

