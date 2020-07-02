6065 Carr Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Spacious Home in Arvada,w/Hardwoods, Great Room, Available Now!! - 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch style home in Arvada, very close to Olde Town. With hardwood floors throughout, picture windows, a large family room for entertaining or watching the game, and a wood burning fireplace.



Plenty of storage, large storage shed in the backyard, a storage closet at the rear of the Carport and plenty of parking. Fenced backyard and covered patio that is perfect for a summer barbecue.



This home is just blocks from the Lightrail Station, is just minutes from Old Town Arvada, Downtown, Golden, the Mountains, and I-70 is your access to anywhere in the city!. Within close proximity is Open Space, over 10 neighborhood parks, and a golf course!



Small dogs okay with approval and additional fees. (no cats, Pit Bulls, Dobermans, or Chows please)



Click here http://www.atsmithco.com/rental-properties/ for additional information or to schedule a showing!!



Application Requirements:

Each person over the age of 18 must complete a separate application and pay the $40.00 application fee. We do not rent to any person with an eviction, open bankruptcy or tax lien. Proof that you and your household make at least 3 times the monthly rent combine and valid photo identification for each applicant is required.



We look forward to hearing from you!



For additional information please contact Aaron Pursley 303-946-4622 apursley@atsmithco.com



