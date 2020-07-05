All apartments in Arvada
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:36 AM

5947 Flower Street

5947 Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

5947 Flower Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Arvada's Alta Vista. This open floor-plan home has lots of light and is minutes from Olde Town Arvada, and the G-Line light rail which offers access to downtown in minutes. You can quickly be in the mountains or downtown with direct access to I-70, and I-76... this home will not last long! Massive mature trees surround and shade the house and line the street. Very large 1 car attached garage has additional work space and sink, along with 2 car covered parking.
This home features an open floor plan with tons of natural light.
- Updated kitchen and appliances
- Tasteful updates throughout the house
- En suite master bath
- Massive storage shed accompanies the large backyard
- New paint throughout
- Hardwood floors
- Air Conditioning

No smoking and no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5947 Flower Street have any available units?
5947 Flower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5947 Flower Street have?
Some of 5947 Flower Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5947 Flower Street currently offering any rent specials?
5947 Flower Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5947 Flower Street pet-friendly?
No, 5947 Flower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5947 Flower Street offer parking?
Yes, 5947 Flower Street offers parking.
Does 5947 Flower Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5947 Flower Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5947 Flower Street have a pool?
No, 5947 Flower Street does not have a pool.
Does 5947 Flower Street have accessible units?
No, 5947 Flower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5947 Flower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5947 Flower Street has units with dishwashers.

