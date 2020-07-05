5947 Flower Street

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Arvada's Alta Vista. This open floor-plan home has lots of light and is minutes from Olde Town Arvada, and the G-Line light rail which offers access to downtown in minutes. You can quickly be in the mountains or downtown with direct access to I-70, and I-76... this home will not last long! Massive mature trees surround and shade the house and line the street. Very large 1 car attached garage has additional work space and sink, along with 2 car covered parking.

This home features an open floor plan with tons of natural light.

- Updated kitchen and appliances

- Tasteful updates throughout the house

- En suite master bath

- Massive storage shed accompanies the large backyard

- New paint throughout

- Hardwood floors

- Air Conditioning



No smoking and no pets