5947 Flower Street

Amenities
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Arvada's Alta Vista. This open floor-plan home has lots of light and is minutes from Olde Town Arvada, and the G-Line light rail which offers access to downtown in minutes. You can quickly be in the mountains or downtown with direct access to I-70, and I-76... this home will not last long! Massive mature trees surround and shade the house and line the street. Very large 1 car attached garage has additional work space and sink, along with 2 car covered parking.
This home features an open floor plan with tons of natural light.
- Updated kitchen and appliances
- Tasteful updates throughout the house
- En suite master bath
- Massive storage shed accompanies the large backyard
- New paint throughout
- Hardwood floors
- Air Conditioning
No smoking and no pets