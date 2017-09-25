5896 Miller Street

Amenities

Two-story townhome in a great location across the street from a city park and close to nearby highways I-70 and HWY 93, local dining, grocery stores, cafes and more! This home has carpet laid throughout each level, with upgraded design features throughout the home. The kitchen has plenty of countertop and cupboard space for all your cooking needs. The living room which faces west, and has a large window for natural daytime lighting, a nice view of the city park and the gorgeous Rocky Mountains in the distance. The downstairs holds the bedrooms, the full bathroom, and laundry space with W/D Hookups. The detached garage is great for parking or additional storage needs.



~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~



*New carpet and pad being installed this week!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $35, Available 4/8/20

