Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:06 PM

5896 Miller Street

5896 Miller Street · No Longer Available
Location

5896 Miller Street, Arvada, CO 80004
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Two-story townhome in a great location across the street from a city park and close to nearby highways I-70 and HWY 93, local dining, grocery stores, cafes and more! This home has carpet laid throughout each level, with upgraded design features throughout the home. The kitchen has plenty of countertop and cupboard space for all your cooking needs. The living room which faces west, and has a large window for natural daytime lighting, a nice view of the city park and the gorgeous Rocky Mountains in the distance. The downstairs holds the bedrooms, the full bathroom, and laundry space with W/D Hookups. The detached garage is great for parking or additional storage needs.

~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~

For more information please call: 303-785-3000

To view a property, you can pick up a key from our office at 90 West 84th Avenue Denver, CO 80260. We ask for a $20.00 refundable key deposit and a valid photo ID to check out a key. Our office hours are 8:30am - 5:30pm, Monday- Friday.

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

*New carpet and pad being installed this week!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $35, Available 4/8/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5896 Miller Street have any available units?
5896 Miller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5896 Miller Street have?
Some of 5896 Miller Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5896 Miller Street currently offering any rent specials?
5896 Miller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5896 Miller Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5896 Miller Street is pet friendly.
Does 5896 Miller Street offer parking?
Yes, 5896 Miller Street offers parking.
Does 5896 Miller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5896 Miller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5896 Miller Street have a pool?
No, 5896 Miller Street does not have a pool.
Does 5896 Miller Street have accessible units?
No, 5896 Miller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5896 Miller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5896 Miller Street does not have units with dishwashers.

