All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 5444 Zephyr Street, 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
5444 Zephyr Street, 102
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

5444 Zephyr Street, 102

5444 Zephyr Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
I-70 Corridor
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5444 Zephyr Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
5444 Zephyr Street, 102 Available 07/08/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lots of space!! - Live, work and play all from the convenience of this beautiful urban neighborhood. Located in prestigious Water Tower Village, this light, bright modern condominium boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, a washer and dryer, a large master bath with soaking tub, wood cabinets, glass top stove, tons of counter space, a single car garage and more. Walk to movies, restaurants, community pool, community fitness center and parks. With water/sewer/trash included in the rent this gem is sure to lease fast!

Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4872796)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 have any available units?
5444 Zephyr Street, 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 have?
Some of 5444 Zephyr Street, 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 currently offering any rent specials?
5444 Zephyr Street, 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 pet-friendly?
No, 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 offer parking?
Yes, 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 offers parking.
Does 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 have a pool?
Yes, 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 has a pool.
Does 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 have accessible units?
No, 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5444 Zephyr Street, 102 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way
Arvada, CO 80005
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St
Arvada, CO 80002
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymsArvada Apartments with Parking
Arvada Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College