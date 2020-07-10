Amenities

5444 Zephyr Street, 102 Available 07/08/19 Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lots of space!! - Live, work and play all from the convenience of this beautiful urban neighborhood. Located in prestigious Water Tower Village, this light, bright modern condominium boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 baths, a washer and dryer, a large master bath with soaking tub, wood cabinets, glass top stove, tons of counter space, a single car garage and more. Walk to movies, restaurants, community pool, community fitness center and parks. With water/sewer/trash included in the rent this gem is sure to lease fast!



Sorry, no pets.



(RLNE4872796)