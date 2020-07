Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities community garden parking

Perfect condo close to all that Old Town Arvada has to offer. Top floor unit, washer and dryer included and 2 reserved parking spaces. Community garden area just south of the parking lot. Close proximity to the forthcoming light rail station. Easy access to I-70 and move-in ready. Owner pays HOA which covers water, sewer and trash. Tenants pay for Electric/Gas.



