5215 Dudley Street

LARGE 2 story 3 bed/2 & 1/2 bath Arvada duplex. Main floor has large living room, dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast bar with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Second floor has Master bedroom, master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Laundry hookups are located on the second floor as well. Central Air conditioning and double pane windows. Large fenced yard with sprinkler system. Located 1/2 block to park, near Old Town Arvada restaurants and shopping. Attached oversized 2 car garage w/ electric opener. Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. 6 to 12 month lease term available. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.