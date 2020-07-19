All apartments in Arvada
5215 Dudley Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5215 Dudley Street

5215 Dudley Street · No Longer Available
Location

5215 Dudley Street, Arvada, CO 80002
I-70 Corridor

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
LARGE 2 story 3 bed/2 & 1/2 bath Arvada duplex. Main floor has large living room, dining area and kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast bar with stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Second floor has Master bedroom, master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Laundry hookups are located on the second floor as well. Central Air conditioning and double pane windows. Large fenced yard with sprinkler system. Located 1/2 block to park, near Old Town Arvada restaurants and shopping. Attached oversized 2 car garage w/ electric opener. Tenant responsible for all utilities. NO SMOKING. NO PETS. 6 to 12 month lease term available. RENT FROM A MEMBER of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION of RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY MANAGERS [NARPM], A PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Dudley Street have any available units?
5215 Dudley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Dudley Street have?
Some of 5215 Dudley Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Dudley Street currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Dudley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Dudley Street pet-friendly?
No, 5215 Dudley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 5215 Dudley Street offer parking?
Yes, 5215 Dudley Street offers parking.
Does 5215 Dudley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 Dudley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Dudley Street have a pool?
No, 5215 Dudley Street does not have a pool.
Does 5215 Dudley Street have accessible units?
No, 5215 Dudley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Dudley Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5215 Dudley Street has units with dishwashers.
