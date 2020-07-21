3419 Tennyson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Totally Upgraded 1/1 on Tennyson St in the Heart of the Highlands



AVAILABILITY DATE: August 27, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets allowed



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Opportunity to live in the sizzling hot Highlands neighborhood!

* 1 bedroom, 1 bath

* Gorgeous bamboo floors with stainless-steel kitchen gas range, and granite counters - totally remodeled unit!

* Shower / bath tub combo with rain shower

* Assigned off street parking

* Full size washer & dryer included

* Designer chandelier brightens open floor plan

* A/C unit included



GARAGE/PARKING: Assigned space for 1 car, plenty of street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Condo, (quiet 6 unit building with only one shared wall)

UTILITIES INCLUDED: $45 a month flat for water/sewer

YARD: Shared side yard with attached patio

AIR CONDITIONING: Floor / portable A/C unit

LAWN CARE: HOA maintained. Tenant responsibility to snow shovel assigned parking space.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $60 - $90 for electric and gas



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



PRICING - $1450 per month for a 20-23 month lease, $1480 per month for a 10-11 month lease



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

LEASE LENGTH: 10-22 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Ventures with Jess, LLC

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Contact us to schedule a showing.