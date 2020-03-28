17040 West 64th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system game room on-site laundry parking pool table shuffle board garage internet access media room

Beautiful 2-story home with mountain views nestled on a safe, quiet street in the coveted West Woods Ranch community next to golf course; this open floor plan is the perfect combination of function, space and style, with 3,416 finished sq.ft. of bright and beautiful spaces.



Every room is large, open and beautiful. Featuring an open kitchen with tons of cabinets and storage space, hard wood floor in kitchen and office, vaulted living room / dining room, family room with gas fireplace, office room on main floor, huge master bedroom with luxurious walk in closet, new carpet on the 1st and 2nd floors; full finished basement with home theatre room and bar area with plenty of room for a pool table / shuffle board / game room.



large yard with mature landscaping, storage shed, raised garden area and 2-story playhouse w/balcony and slide; 3-car garage; you will fall in love at first sight; ready to move in and enjoy! Located in a high ranking school district with wonderful shops and restaurants nearby. Minutes from the mountains, Golden and Boulder and various parks & rec centers.



Rent is $3,500/mo plus all utilities including HOA ($55). $3,500 deposit plus background check required. Flexible on move in date - could possibly do sooner.



*No pets / drugs / smoking



