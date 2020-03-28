All apartments in Arvada
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

17040 West 64th Drive

17040 West 64th Drive
Location

17040 West 64th Drive, Arvada, CO 80007
Meadows at Westwoods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
shuffle board
garage
internet access
media room
Beautiful 2-story home with mountain views nestled on a safe, quiet street in the coveted West Woods Ranch community next to golf course; this open floor plan is the perfect combination of function, space and style, with 3,416 finished sq.ft. of bright and beautiful spaces.

Every room is large, open and beautiful. Featuring an open kitchen with tons of cabinets and storage space, hard wood floor in kitchen and office, vaulted living room / dining room, family room with gas fireplace, office room on main floor, huge master bedroom with luxurious walk in closet, new carpet on the 1st and 2nd floors; full finished basement with home theatre room and bar area with plenty of room for a pool table / shuffle board / game room.

large yard with mature landscaping, storage shed, raised garden area and 2-story playhouse w/balcony and slide; 3-car garage; you will fall in love at first sight; ready to move in and enjoy! Located in a high ranking school district with wonderful shops and restaurants nearby. Minutes from the mountains, Golden and Boulder and various parks & rec centers.

Rent is $3,500/mo plus all utilities including HOA ($55). $3,500 deposit plus background check required. Flexible on move in date - could possibly do sooner.

*No pets / drugs / smoking

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/arvada-co?lid=12941356

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5447199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

