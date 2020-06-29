All apartments in Arvada
15386 W 66th Dr Unit F
Last updated June 7 2020 at 7:20 AM

15386 W 66th Dr Unit F

15386 West 66th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15386 West 66th Drive, Arvada, CO 80007
Wyndhams

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Available 7/1/20. Virtual video tour: https://youtu.be/VNDNSNVZdH4

NO PETS. Exquisite town home located in Hometown North near 64th & Indiana. 3 Bedrooms plus study and 2.5 baths. Master suite has private fireplace and attached 5 piece bath with huge walk in closet. Granite counter-tops throughout unit. Hardwood floors on main level with carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove, french door refrigerator and large pantry. Front load washer/dryer, central a/c and high efficiency furnace.

Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $6,200+ per month, no evictions in the last 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. No smoking, growing, section 8 or pets.

Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F have any available units?
15386 W 66th Dr Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F have?
Some of 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
15386 W 66th Dr Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F pet-friendly?
Yes, 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F is pet friendly.
Does 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F offers parking.
Does 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F have a pool?
No, 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F have accessible units?
No, 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15386 W 66th Dr Unit F has units with dishwashers.

