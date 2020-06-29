15386 W 66th Dr Unit F

Amenities
Available 7/1/20. Virtual video tour: https://youtu.be/VNDNSNVZdH4
NO PETS. Exquisite town home located in Hometown North near 64th & Indiana. 3 Bedrooms plus study and 2.5 baths. Master suite has private fireplace and attached 5 piece bath with huge walk in closet. Granite counter-tops throughout unit. Hardwood floors on main level with carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove, french door refrigerator and large pantry. Front load washer/dryer, central a/c and high efficiency furnace.
Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $6,200+ per month, no evictions in the last 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. No smoking, growing, section 8 or pets.
Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.