15386 W 66th Dr Unit F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Available 7/1/20. Virtual video tour: https://youtu.be/VNDNSNVZdH4



NO PETS. Exquisite town home located in Hometown North near 64th & Indiana. 3 Bedrooms plus study and 2.5 baths. Master suite has private fireplace and attached 5 piece bath with huge walk in closet. Granite counter-tops throughout unit. Hardwood floors on main level with carpeted bedrooms. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, gas stove, french door refrigerator and large pantry. Front load washer/dryer, central a/c and high efficiency furnace.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross combined income $6,200+ per month, no evictions in the last 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. No smoking, growing, section 8 or pets.



Showings available 7 days a week - Call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.