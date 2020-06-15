14813 W 70th Dr Unit A

Amenities

Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in West Arvada availalbe in mid May. Great location with easy access to the Mountains, Boudler, Olde Town Arvada, and Downtown Denver. Family neighbhorhood with community park and easy access to Ralston Creek Trail. This beautiful home has an open layout. The main floor features a larger modern kitchen, living and dinning room. Second floor features two large bedrooms, a masterbedroom with master bath, and a loft area that would make a perfect office space. Laundry also located on the second floor. Home also has a great outdoor space perfect for BBQ's, a small garden, and lounge area. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.