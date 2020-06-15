All apartments in Arvada
Find more places like 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arvada, CO
/
14813 W 70th Dr Unit A
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:33 AM

14813 W 70th Dr Unit A

14813 West 70th Drive · (720) 789-8981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arvada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14813 West 70th Drive, Arvada, CO 80007

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1589 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located in West Arvada availalbe in mid May. Great location with easy access to the Mountains, Boudler, Olde Town Arvada, and Downtown Denver. Family neighbhorhood with community park and easy access to Ralston Creek Trail. This beautiful home has an open layout. The main floor features a larger modern kitchen, living and dinning room. Second floor features two large bedrooms, a masterbedroom with master bath, and a loft area that would make a perfect office space. Laundry also located on the second floor. Home also has a great outdoor space perfect for BBQ's, a small garden, and lounge area. For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A have any available units?
14813 W 70th Dr Unit A has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A have?
Some of 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
14813 W 70th Dr Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A does offer parking.
Does 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A have a pool?
No, 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A have accessible units?
No, 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 14813 W 70th Dr Unit A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Water Tower Flats
7783 W 55th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Solana Olde Town
6875 W 56th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky
Arvada, CO 80002
Arvada Station
10068 W 52nd Pl
Arvada, CO 80033
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St
Arvada, CO 80003
Park Place Olde Town
5743 Teller St
Arvada, CO 80002
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd
Arvada, CO 80003
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave
Arvada, CO 80002

Similar Pages

Arvada 1 BedroomsArvada 2 Bedrooms
Arvada Apartments with GymArvada Dog Friendly Apartments
Arvada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

I 70 CorridorAllendale Area
Arvada Plaza Area
Olde Town Arvada Area

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity