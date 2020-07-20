All apartments in Arvada
14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C

14284 West 88th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14284 West 88th Drive, Arvada, CO 80005
Village of Five Parks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C Available 11/01/19 Available NOW! Whisper Creek 3 Bedroom Townhome - Fully custom luxury townhome, Available NOW at Whisper Creek. This premium location with wonderful flowing south facing natural light is here for you.

The townhome offers walking paths, close to the clubhouse, pool, park, and tennis courts. This home offers 3 bedroom townhome and a wonderful open floor concept living on the main level for grand entertainment space. Enjoy the design and details of the kitchen cabinets and the waterfall slab granite on the 10 foot island, and the Pro Series Kitchenaid appliances. For those windier nights enjoy the contemporary gas fireplace in the great room. 3 Car attached garage and unfinished basement for lots of storage or extra space needed.
Enjoy the lovely Colorado evenings on the patio with family and friends!

Call today for a showing 303-442-7368.

Property Resources Inc.
www.propertyresources.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5053933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C have any available units?
14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C have?
Some of 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C offers parking.
Does 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C has a pool.
Does 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C have accessible units?
No, 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 14284 W. 88th Drive Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
