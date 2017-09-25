10735 Allendale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available now! This beautifully maintained very large home in Arvada is available for rent. It boasts 3 bedrooms upstairs open living room with tons of light, large kitchen, large backyard, 1-car garage, laundry room with washer/dryer and additional refrigerator. Direct access to I-70, I-25, 36 for quick access to Denver, Boulder and the front range. Located in a great neighborhood with fantastic schools, this one will go quickly. No Smoking, No Pets. Application link: https://aimhighpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Call for showing.