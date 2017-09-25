All apartments in Arvada
Last updated November 19 2019

10735 Allendale Drive

10735 Allendale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10735 Allendale Drive, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available now! This beautifully maintained very large home in Arvada is available for rent. It boasts 3 bedrooms upstairs open living room with tons of light, large kitchen, large backyard, 1-car garage, laundry room with washer/dryer and additional refrigerator. Direct access to I-70, I-25, 36 for quick access to Denver, Boulder and the front range. Located in a great neighborhood with fantastic schools, this one will go quickly. No Smoking, No Pets. Application link: https://aimhighpropertymanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
Call for showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10735 Allendale Drive have any available units?
10735 Allendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10735 Allendale Drive have?
Some of 10735 Allendale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10735 Allendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10735 Allendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10735 Allendale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10735 Allendale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10735 Allendale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10735 Allendale Drive offers parking.
Does 10735 Allendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10735 Allendale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10735 Allendale Drive have a pool?
No, 10735 Allendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10735 Allendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 10735 Allendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10735 Allendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10735 Allendale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
