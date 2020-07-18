10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completely remodeled unit with open floor plan. The large kitchen has newer cabinets, counter top, sink, and appliances. The bath has newer tile, vanity, sink and toilet. Attractive vinyl flooring has been installed everywhere except the bedrooms, which have newer carpet. Private fenced patio off the kitchen is great for entertaining. The hallway has hookups for a full size washer and dryer. No smoking. No pets.

4-plex with all ground level units--no neighbors above or below you. Each unit has washer/dryer hookups and its own large private patio complete with a storage shed. Large kitchen and living room. All windows are double-pane vinyl. Great location near ball fields, shopping, and just up the road from I-70. Short walk to Marge Roberts Park. I mile from Arvada Ridge light rail station. About a half of a mile from Shopping and restaurants at Ralston Square.