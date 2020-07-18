All apartments in Arvada
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:52 AM

10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2

10332 West 59th Avenue · (720) 634-3005
Location

10332 West 59th Avenue, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completely remodeled unit with open floor plan. The large kitchen has newer cabinets, counter top, sink, and appliances. The bath has newer tile, vanity, sink and toilet. Attractive vinyl flooring has been installed everywhere except the bedrooms, which have newer carpet. Private fenced patio off the kitchen is great for entertaining. The hallway has hookups for a full size washer and dryer. No smoking. No pets.
4-plex with all ground level units--no neighbors above or below you. Each unit has washer/dryer hookups and its own large private patio complete with a storage shed. Large kitchen and living room. All windows are double-pane vinyl. Great location near ball fields, shopping, and just up the road from I-70. Short walk to Marge Roberts Park. I mile from Arvada Ridge light rail station. About a half of a mile from Shopping and restaurants at Ralston Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 have any available units?
10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 have?
Some of 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 offer parking?
No, 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 does not offer parking.
Does 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 have a pool?
No, 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 have accessible units?
No, 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10332 W. 59th Avenue, #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
