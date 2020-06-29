All apartments in Arvada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10129 West 55th Drive

10129 W 55th Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10129 W 55th Dr, Arvada, CO 80002
Oberon West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
pool
garage
hot tub
This sparkling and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo has washer/dryer and an attached garage, tasteful updates and stainless steel appliances. You will enjoy the peace and nature while sitting on your balcony that overlooks open space and majestic views-all the way to Long's Peak! The pristine grounds and community pool and hot tub, hiking areas, walking and biking paths go West towards Golden and East towards Old Town Arvada. Light Rail Gold line is within walking distance! These one level condos are rarely available, for a good reason. Schedule your showing soon and welcome home! Available Feb. 1st! No tobacco use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10129 West 55th Drive have any available units?
10129 West 55th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10129 West 55th Drive have?
Some of 10129 West 55th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10129 West 55th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10129 West 55th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10129 West 55th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10129 West 55th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10129 West 55th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10129 West 55th Drive offers parking.
Does 10129 West 55th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10129 West 55th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10129 West 55th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10129 West 55th Drive has a pool.
Does 10129 West 55th Drive have accessible units?
No, 10129 West 55th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10129 West 55th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10129 West 55th Drive has units with dishwashers.
