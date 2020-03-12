All apartments in Arvada
10010 West 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10010 West 59th Place, Arvada, CO 80004
Allendale Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath condo is completely updated and includes a large living space, updated kitchen with appliances(not shown in pics) dining area, large bedroom and a beautiful bathroom with a stack washer/dryer. The unit also has a detached 1 car garage and a storage unit. There is a small yard with a deck. The unit is on the corner of 59th Pl and Kipling. Rent is $1,250 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy: Small Dog OK. $250 pet deposit. $25 pet rent. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse! copy and paste to schedule a showing- https://showmojo.com/l/568df2a0f3/10010-w-59th-pl-apt-3-arvada-co-80004

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10010 W 59th Plaza have any available units?
10010 W 59th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 10010 W 59th Plaza have?
Some of 10010 W 59th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10010 W 59th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
10010 W 59th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10010 W 59th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 10010 W 59th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 10010 W 59th Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 10010 W 59th Plaza offers parking.
Does 10010 W 59th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10010 W 59th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10010 W 59th Plaza have a pool?
Yes, 10010 W 59th Plaza has a pool.
Does 10010 W 59th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 10010 W 59th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 10010 W 59th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 10010 W 59th Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
