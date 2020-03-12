10010 W 59th Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

This beautiful 1 bed, 1 bath condo is completely updated and includes a large living space, updated kitchen with appliances(not shown in pics) dining area, large bedroom and a beautiful bathroom with a stack washer/dryer. The unit also has a detached 1 car garage and a storage unit. There is a small yard with a deck. The unit is on the corner of 59th Pl and Kipling. Rent is $1,250 a month. Security Deposit is equal to one month rent. $55/adult, Application fee. $150 one time Admin fee. $7/month P&R fee(credit reporting). Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn and snow removal. Pet Policy: Small Dog OK. $250 pet deposit. $25 pet rent. Another home by Chris Mulhern with Renters Warehouse! copy and paste to schedule a showing- https://showmojo.com/l/568df2a0f3/10010-w-59th-pl-apt-3-arvada-co-80004