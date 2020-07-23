All apartments in Arapahoe County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6178 S Fundy Way

6178 South Fundy Way · No Longer Available
Location

6178 South Fundy Way, Arapahoe County, CO 80016
Tuscany South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Cozy independent home - Property Id: 10523

4 bedroom, 3 baths, 2-story home in desirable tuscany south subdivision. 3 car attached garage, built in 2004 with 3000 sq. Ft. Property sits on a 12,000 lot. Rooms include: Breakfast nook, living room, dining room, laundry room on 2nd floor with w/d hook-ups, great room, and master suite. Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, island and pantry. Amenities include: Hardwood and carpet floors, a/c, ceiling fans, fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and patio. Community features: Tennis courts, pool and playground. Within 5 miles from fitness center and shopping.
Laundry room and hookup only.
Call today for a showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/10523
Property Id 10523

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6178 S Fundy Way have any available units?
6178 S Fundy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arapahoe County, CO.
What amenities does 6178 S Fundy Way have?
Some of 6178 S Fundy Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6178 S Fundy Way currently offering any rent specials?
6178 S Fundy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6178 S Fundy Way pet-friendly?
No, 6178 S Fundy Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arapahoe County.
Does 6178 S Fundy Way offer parking?
Yes, 6178 S Fundy Way offers parking.
Does 6178 S Fundy Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6178 S Fundy Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6178 S Fundy Way have a pool?
Yes, 6178 S Fundy Way has a pool.
Does 6178 S Fundy Way have accessible units?
No, 6178 S Fundy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6178 S Fundy Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6178 S Fundy Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6178 S Fundy Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6178 S Fundy Way has units with air conditioning.
